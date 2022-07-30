UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $541.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

