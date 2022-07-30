UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Co-Diagnostics worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -1.71. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

