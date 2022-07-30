UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,609 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.