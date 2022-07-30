UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.