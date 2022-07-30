UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $598.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.16 and a 200 day moving average of $558.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.79.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

