UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.