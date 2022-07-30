UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 450,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

