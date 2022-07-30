UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
