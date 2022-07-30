UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.