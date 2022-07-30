UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.