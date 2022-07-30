UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $206.57 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. UMA has a total market cap of $206.57 million and approximately $61.95 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00012541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.03 or 1.00046587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,560,272 coins and its circulating supply is 68,647,620 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

