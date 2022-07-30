UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $195.89 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,628,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.