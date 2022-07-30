Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

