Unilever’s (ULVR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market cap of £102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,746 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,664.29. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

