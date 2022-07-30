Uniswap (UNI) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.60 billion and $367.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00036123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,834,685 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.