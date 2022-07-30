United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 99,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

