United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Plans $0.05 Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

