Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.0775 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $857.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,328 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
