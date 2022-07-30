Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00051019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $124.47 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.56 or 1.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

