USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $54.49 billion and approximately $7.83 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,508,790,749 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
