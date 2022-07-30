Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.