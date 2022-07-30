Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 818.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

