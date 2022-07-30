Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

