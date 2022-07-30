Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

