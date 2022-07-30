Vazirani Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Sanderson Farms accounts for 2.4% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.50. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.