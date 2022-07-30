Vazirani Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,405 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up about 3.5% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vonage worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vonage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,514,000 after buying an additional 439,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vonage by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $103,496,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,648,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,322,000 after buying an additional 606,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

