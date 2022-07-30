Vazirani Asset Management LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for approximately 4.9% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $81,114,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,339 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 761,415 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 720,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 391,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.