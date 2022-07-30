Venus Price Tops $7.04 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Venus has a market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $67.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00029063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,127.25 or 0.99659101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00044714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

