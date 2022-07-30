Verso Market Cap Achieves $555,901.18 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Verso has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $555,901.18 and $32,260.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

