Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Trading Down 17.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) traded down 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Versus Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of Versus Systems
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Versus Systems (VSSYW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.