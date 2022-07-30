Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Trading Down 17.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) traded down 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Versus Systems Inc operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

