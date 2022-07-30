Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $55,766.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,530.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.15 or 0.07073566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00163470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00257976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00664591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00613320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005778 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,676,422 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

