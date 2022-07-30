Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Lessened by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.68.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.81 and a 200-day moving average of $258.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.