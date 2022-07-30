Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($5.84) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.84) to GBX 415 ($5.00) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

