Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($32.65) price target on the stock.

SDCVF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut Vicat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vicat to €43.00 ($43.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Vicat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. Vicat has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

