VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CDC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

