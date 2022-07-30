VIDT Datalink Hits Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $9.02 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

