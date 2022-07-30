Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Viridium Pacific Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

