Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.