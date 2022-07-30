Virtue Poker (VPP) Achieves Market Cap of $975,714.32

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $975,714.32 and $21,216.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00607514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034913 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
