Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

