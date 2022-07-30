Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286,575 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Visa worth $1,335,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

