Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

