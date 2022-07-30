Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Visteon Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

