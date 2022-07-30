Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Vistra has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 4,894,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Vistra has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

