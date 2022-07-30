VITE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.49 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. VITE has a market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,194,177 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

