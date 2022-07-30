VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $8.15. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 467,937 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

