Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Lowered to €21.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.
Voestalpine Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Voestalpine Announces Dividend
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.