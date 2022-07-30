Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Lowered to €21.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Voestalpine Announces Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.