Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on August 19th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 298.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.