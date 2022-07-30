Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.06 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

