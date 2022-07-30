Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

WBD opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 13,500 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,796 shares of company stock worth $1,804,207. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

