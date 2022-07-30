Warner Financial Inc. Buys 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

